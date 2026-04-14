Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

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About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

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The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

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