U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1418 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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