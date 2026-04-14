Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $426.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The company has a market capitalization of $480.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,623 shares of company stock valued at $35,053,508. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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