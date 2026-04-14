Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MU opened at $426.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The company has a market capitalization of $480.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised intrinsic-value views and price targets after fresh research on AI memory demand; one update lifted fair value from ~$425 to ~$526, supporting higher expectations for MU. Why The Micron Technology (MU) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Memory And Valuation Rethinks
- Positive Sentiment: Major firms (KeyBanc, Mizuho and others) reiterated Overweight/buy calls and high targets (some as high as $600); KeyBanc flagged ~40% upside into earnings — a catalyst that likely helped buying today. Micron Stock Is on a Tear. How It Could Soar Another 40%.
- Positive Sentiment: ETF and flows: a new DRAM‑focused ETF makes it easier for investors to buy the AI‑memory trade, likely increasing capital flows into MU and peers. This New ETF Aims to Capitalize on Surging AI Memory Chip Demand (MU)
- Positive Sentiment: Product/partner validation: Nvidia/Cadence design tools and other AI design initiatives are being adopted by major customers including Micron — a signal MU’s products fit AI customers’ roadmaps. Nvidia And Cadence Deepen AI Chip Design Ties As Investors Weigh Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector rotation: broader semiconductor rotation (e.g., Intel’s rally) is pulling ETF/active money into chip names, which supports MU but may also reflect momentum chasing rather than company‑specific fundamentals. AI themes ‘still in the driver’s seat’ as cheap stocks see gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative comparisons: analysts note MU’s AI‑HBM momentum gives it an edge vs some peers (e.g., SIMO), which can sustain premium multiples if execution continues. SIMO vs. MU: Which Semiconductor Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking concerns: several commentary pieces warn MU may already price in a lot of optimism — some investors say they won’t buy above ~$420 and note P/E metrics can be misleading in cyclicals. The Reason Why I’m Not Buying Micron Stock at Over $420
- Negative Sentiment: Customer margin/demand risk: a Best Buy downgrade flagged that rising memory costs could pressure PC retailers and end‑demand — a reminder memory is cyclical and higher prices can impair volume. Micron Stock Could Gain Another 40%, Analyst Says. Watch This Catalyst.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: summaries show extensive insider sales over recent months, which some investors view as a cautionary sign despite a few insider buys. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on Analyst Overweight Reiterates
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,623 shares of company stock valued at $35,053,508. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.61.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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