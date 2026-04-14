Zebec Network (ZBCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.92 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Zebec Network has a market cap of $250.89 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,435.12 or 0.99904093 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,779,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,869,565,192 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,779,747.694112. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00262043 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $6,898,853.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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