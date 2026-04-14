Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,607,801.43. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $513.28 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $517.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

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Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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