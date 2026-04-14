Northland Securities Inc. Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Northland Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Northland Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $689.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $676.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $510.83 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $755.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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