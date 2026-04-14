Insider Buying: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Insider Acquires 5,372 Shares of Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) insider Junhua Wu acquired 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $12,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,446.40. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Junhua Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Junhua Wu acquired 11,084 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $27,599.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Junhua Wu acquired 30,886 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $78,450.44.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Junhua Wu acquired 30,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Junhua Wu acquired 14,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.

Baozun Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Baozun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Baozun by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Baozun by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

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Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company’s suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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