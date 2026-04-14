Apu Apustaja (APU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $468.70 Thousand

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $468.70 thousand worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,434.13 or 1.00105803 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,890,271,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.io. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,890,271,346.08879265. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00003374 USD and is up 11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $447,301.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.