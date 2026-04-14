Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Price Target Cut to GBX 395 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 415 to GBX 395 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 395 to GBX 415 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.

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Bridgepoint Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 251.40 on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 279.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.87.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgepoint Group will post 17.4062165 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bridgepoint Group

In related news, insider Michelle Scrimgeour bought 21,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 per share, for a total transaction of £49,716.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bridgepoint Group

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Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

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