Applied Digital FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by HC Wainwright

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

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APLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Arete Research began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

APLD opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 233,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 388,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,979,508.04. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,878. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $0.69 and projects multiple profitable quarters in 2027, providing a clear bullish earnings re‑rating scenario for APLD. HC Wainwright research note on APLD

HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $0.69 and projects multiple profitable quarters in 2027, providing a clear bullish earnings re‑rating scenario for APLD. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive overall: Applied Digital received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand if sentiment on 2027 earnings stays positive. Applied Digital Receives Average Recommendation

Analyst consensus remains constructive overall: Applied Digital received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand if sentiment on 2027 earnings stays positive. Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term commentary (Motley Fool) highlights meaningful upside from Applied Digital’s AI/data center growth but stresses execution risk and costs — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Where Will Applied Digital Stock Be in 5 Years?

Longer‑term commentary (Motley Fool) highlights meaningful upside from Applied Digital’s AI/data center growth but stresses execution risk and costs — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright and Northland cut FY2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS estimates (HCW to -$0.65 FY2026 and Q4‑2026 to -$0.11; Northland to -$0.56 FY2026), signaling continued near‑term pressure and higher costs that could limit upside until 2027 results are visible. Analyst estimate changes for APLD

HC Wainwright and Northland cut FY2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS estimates (HCW to -$0.65 FY2026 and Q4‑2026 to -$0.11; Northland to -$0.56 FY2026), signaling continued near‑term pressure and higher costs that could limit upside until 2027 results are visible. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage (Yahoo/Zacks) flags mounting losses, rising costs and dependence on a single large tenant — factors that increase execution and concentration risk and could weigh on multiple valuation scenarios. APLD’s Losses Continue Despite Growth Push

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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