Warner Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,389 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after buying an additional 2,209,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,671,000 after buying an additional 223,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,625,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,769,000 after buying an additional 539,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,531,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,960,000 after buying an additional 756,602 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,344 shares of company stock worth $104,708,426. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $315.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.40 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: YouTube is raising U.S. subscription prices while the subscriber base tops ~125M, supporting higher ARPU and recurring revenue for Alphabet. Article Title

YouTube is raising U.S. subscription prices while the subscriber base tops ~125M, supporting higher ARPU and recurring revenue for Alphabet. Positive Sentiment: Google and Intel expanded a multi-year AI infrastructure partnership, reducing execution risk for Google Cloud’s AI capacity buildout and lowering costs for large model workloads. Article Title

Google and Intel expanded a multi-year AI infrastructure partnership, reducing execution risk for Google Cloud’s AI capacity buildout and lowering costs for large model workloads. Positive Sentiment: Top analysts and boutiques reinstated bullish views and flagged upside (one analyst sees 30%+ upside), reinforcing momentum narratives around Cloud and AI monetization. Article Title

Top analysts and boutiques reinstated bullish views and flagged upside (one analyst sees 30%+ upside), reinforcing momentum narratives around Cloud and AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term optionality — fractional exposure to a potential SpaceX IPO value and sustained Google Cloud growth — remains a tailwind for longer-horizon investors. Article Title

Longer-term optionality — fractional exposure to a potential SpaceX IPO value and sustained Google Cloud growth — remains a tailwind for longer-horizon investors. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s board approved new long-term equity awards to executives — standard for tech firms but could be viewed as modest dilution; monitor details when full filings are available. Article Title

Alphabet’s board approved new long-term equity awards to executives — standard for tech firms but could be viewed as modest dilution; monitor details when full filings are available. Neutral Sentiment: ETF news (Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay distribution) and various market write-ups keep Alphabet in focus but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Article Title

ETF news (Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay distribution) and various market write-ups keep Alphabet in focus but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped in March to ~44.0M shares (+26.8% vs. mid‑March), representing roughly 0.4% of float and a short‑interest ratio near 1.9 days — rising short activity can amplify downside on negative headlines. (Market data)

Short interest jumped in March to ~44.0M shares (+26.8% vs. mid‑March), representing roughly 0.4% of float and a short‑interest ratio near 1.9 days — rising short activity can amplify downside on negative headlines. (Market data) Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal friction: Indonesia issued a reprimand over YouTube compliance and a California bill would add costs/constraints for Waymo’s robotaxi operations — both increase near‑term policy risk for ad and autonomous-vehicle initiatives. Article Title Article Title

Regulatory/legal friction: Indonesia issued a reprimand over YouTube compliance and a California bill would add costs/constraints for Waymo’s robotaxi operations — both increase near‑term policy risk for ad and autonomous-vehicle initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional trimming (reported stake reductions) and notes flagging stretched valuation/multiple compression risk could pressure the shares despite solid fundamentals. Article Title Article Title

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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