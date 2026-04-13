Short Interest in Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Decreases By 52.9%

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,355 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 2,877 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 962 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Nikon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.03. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.57. Nikon has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

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Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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