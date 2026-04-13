Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Update

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 614,260 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the March 15th total of 261,260 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,559.0 days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of MDEVF remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

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Melco International Development Company Profile

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Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

Further Reading

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