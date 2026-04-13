Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,873 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 155,808 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.4 days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

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Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

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Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) is a Singapore‐domiciled real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of income-producing commercial properties across the Asia Pacific region. The trust’s portfolio spans office buildings, retail malls and integrated developments, targeting stable rental income and long-term asset enhancement through active asset management strategies.

The trust’s flagship assets include Singapore’s VivoCity, one of the city-state’s largest suburban retail malls, and Mapletree Business City, a premier integrated business park offering office, retail and business-support services.

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