Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,570 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 383,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

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About Investview

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Investview, Inc (OTCMKTS:INVU) is a global financial services and media technology company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm specializes in delivering financial education, self‐improvement programs and lifestyle coaching through a digital ecosystem of subscription-based platforms. Investview aims to empower retail clients with actionable market insights, trading strategies and personal development content by blending fintech innovation with engaging media experiences.

Through a portfolio of branded channels and online portals, Investview provides video-driven trading courses, market analysis newsletters, mobile applications and live webinars.

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