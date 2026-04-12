Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Up 2.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

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About Zhongsheng Group

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Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, is one of China’s leading automotive retail and services providers. The company operates a comprehensive network of dealerships and service centers, offering a one-stop solution for consumers in the premium and luxury vehicle segments. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, Zhongsheng has expanded steadily to become a prominent name in China’s automotive retail landscape.

The company’s core business encompasses the sale of new vehicles across a portfolio of international brands, including marquee names in the luxury and premium markets.

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