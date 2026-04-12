Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.0870 and last traded at $2.8770. Approximately 83,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 19,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.8763.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 0.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

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Dye & Durham Company Profile

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Dye & Durham is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated services tailored to the legal, real estate and corporate sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company delivers a unified platform that automates critical workflows for law firms, notaries, corporations and government agencies. Its offerings include electronic filing, land title and corporate registry services, compliance reporting, and end-to-end transaction support, all accessible via a software-as-a-service model.

Operating across Canada as well as in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Dye & Durham serves thousands of customers spanning solo practitioners to large multinational firms.

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