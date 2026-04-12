Short Interest in XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH) Decreases By 62.3%

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,668 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 52,156 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,323 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XCHG to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XCHG in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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XCHG Trading Down 2.6%

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of -0.65. XCHG has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

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XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators.

Further Reading

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