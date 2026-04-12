Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1,251.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $95.25.

View Our Latest Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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