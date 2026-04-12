Vestment Financial LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

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