Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.18. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 14,565 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmatrix presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Pulmatrix Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhaled therapies for patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The company’s proprietary iSPERSE® dry-powder formulation platform produces fine microparticles optimized for deep-lung delivery, rapid absorption and consistent dosing, addressing challenges often encountered with traditional inhalation approaches.

Among Pulmatrix’s lead programs is PUR1900, an inhaled therapy designed to treat pulmonary fungal infections such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA).

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