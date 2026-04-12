PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 212,115 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 88,399 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,910,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 104.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZROZ opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $71.21.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index. The Index is an unmanaged index consisting of long-maturity separate trading of registered interest and principal of securities representing the final principal payment of the United States Treasury bonds with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity greater than or equal to 25 years.

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