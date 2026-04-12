Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $2.34 Million in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,436,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REX American Resources by 89.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $16,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 88.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 386,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 140.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 239,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

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REX American Resources Price Performance

REX American Resources stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.61. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on REX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 259,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,684.80. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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