IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229.25 and last traded at GBX 328, with a volume of 2377982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.

IntegraFin Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41.

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Insider Activity at IntegraFin

In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott acquired 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.28. Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 339 per share, for a total transaction of £13,560. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,192 shares of company stock worth $3,168,030 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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