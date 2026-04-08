Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.61 million. Virco Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Virco Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 91,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,696. The company has a market cap of $85.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.27. Virco Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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Virco Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virco Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Virco Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Virco Manufacturing by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) is a leading American manufacturer of furniture, primarily serving the K-12 education market. Headquartered in Torrance, California, the company designs, produces and distributes a comprehensive range of classroom seating, student desks, tables and educational workstations. Over several decades, Virco has built a reputation for durable, cost-effective solutions tailored to the needs of schools, colleges and other institutional customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes molded plastic and wood-seat student chairs, modular and fixed-height desks, multi-purpose tables, computer furniture, laboratory stools and teacher furnishings.

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