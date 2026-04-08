CHS Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. CHS has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

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CHS Company Profile

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CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) is a global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. The company operates through two primary segments: energy and agriculture. In its energy segment, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand and supplies wholesale fuel to a network of branded and unbranded retail sites. Its agriculture segment provides grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, agronomy services and risk management solutions to producers in North America and key global markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings designed to support food and energy supply chains.

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