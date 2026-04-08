ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 2471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $524.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

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