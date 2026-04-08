Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.72 and last traded at $88.0230, with a volume of 216157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 7,973.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CEO Marino Garcia sold 122,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $10,016,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,756,468.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 314,797 shares of company stock worth $25,825,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 56,560 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

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