Contrasting Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) and Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nestle shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk & Volatility

Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestle has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -33.87% -3.66% -1.07% Nestle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Nestle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Krispy Kreme and Nestle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 3 3 3 1 2.20 Nestle 1 2 1 0 2.00

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Nestle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Nestle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.52 billion 0.38 -$515.77 million ($3.03) -1.10 Nestle $107.99 billion 2.35 $10.90 billion N/A N/A

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats Nestle on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Nestle

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

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