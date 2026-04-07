Tilray Brands (TLRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2026 – Tilray Brands had its price target lowered by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from $9.50 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Tilray Brands was upgraded by Roth Mkm from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Tilray Brands had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2026 – Tilray Brands was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/7/2026 – Tilray Brands was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/22/2026 – Tilray Brands was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – Tilray Brands was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/11/2026 – Tilray Brands was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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