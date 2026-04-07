BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) SVP Sells $106,472.48 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,854.68. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Armstrong-Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 2,888 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $10,281.28.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 9,706,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 1.70. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 846,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,788,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

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BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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