Gershon Distenfeld Acquires 1,593 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) VP Gershon Distenfeld bought 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $16,885.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,787.80. This represents a 8.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $463,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Invested Advisors bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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