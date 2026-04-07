Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/31/2026 – Dell Technologies is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $160.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $155.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2026 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/17/2026 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/6/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $166.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Dell Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2026 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92 shares in the company, valued at $14,009.76. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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