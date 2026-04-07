American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2202 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a 9.5% increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%
SDSI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
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