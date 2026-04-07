Insider Buying: Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,814 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,971.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,778,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,767,023.58. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,800 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $229,824.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,871 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,931.93.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,600 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 456 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,279.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,005 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,044.70.

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,480 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,603.20.

On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,126 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $728,938.94.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $68,436.55.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $21,500.00.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mexico Fund by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 49,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mexico Fund by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,691,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 413,606 shares during the period. North Ground Capital raised its stake in Mexico Fund by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 126,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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