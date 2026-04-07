Terilyn Monroe Sells 3,832 Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) insider Terilyn Monroe sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $355,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,353.20. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,690. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.64.

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Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.95.

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About Guardant Health

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Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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