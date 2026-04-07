Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Greg Jansen Sells 30,158 Shares

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP Greg Jansen sold 30,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,860. The trade was a 26.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 659,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

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Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 144,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

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Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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