Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $635,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,030. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $702,100.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $1,393,800.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $786,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $1,522,400.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,009. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

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Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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