Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $625.82 and last traded at $627.5470. Approximately 723,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,827,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $637.90.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Trump’s $1.5 trillion defense budget request would materially increase defense spending and is a clear upside catalyst for major contractors like Lockheed (more procurement, program funding). Article Title

Trump’s $1.5 trillion defense budget request would materially increase defense spending and is a clear upside catalyst for major contractors like Lockheed (more procurement, program funding). Positive Sentiment: Pentagon details (85 additional F‑35 jets and increased procurement) directly benefit Lockheed’s F‑35 franchise and near-term cash flow expectations. Article Title

Pentagon details (85 additional F‑35 jets and increased procurement) directly benefit Lockheed’s F‑35 franchise and near-term cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Exostar secured a new five‑year contract extension with Lockheed Martin to manage supplier, risk and compliance systems — a modest but tangible operational win that supports supply‑chain continuity. Article Title

Exostar secured a new five‑year contract extension with Lockheed Martin to manage supplier, risk and compliance systems — a modest but tangible operational win that supports supply‑chain continuity. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Lockheed’s role in Artemis II and other space programs underlines long‑term growth opportunities in civil and national‑security space markets. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Lockheed’s role in Artemis II and other space programs underlines long‑term growth opportunities in civil and national‑security space markets. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 preview notes analysts expect a single‑digit profit dip, which may temper short‑term upside but is already priced into near‑term estimates. Article Title

Q1 preview notes analysts expect a single‑digit profit dip, which may temper short‑term upside but is already priced into near‑term estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces asking if it’s “too late” to buy note a strong YTD and 1‑year run; this drives rotation risk as investors lock in gains. Article Title

Analyst pieces asking if it’s “too late” to buy note a strong YTD and 1‑year run; this drives rotation risk as investors lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed EPS expectations and highlighted high debt levels; valuation (PE ~29, PEG ~1.12) and concerns about rising costs and leverage are cited as reasons for caution and today’s profit‑taking. Article Title

Recent quarterly results missed EPS expectations and highlighted high debt levels; valuation (PE ~29, PEG ~1.12) and concerns about rising costs and leverage are cited as reasons for caution and today’s profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines about geopolitical escalation (oil spikes, Iran threats) create volatility—while that can benefit defense sales structurally, it can also trigger broad market risk‑off moves that push the stock down intraday. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $635.26.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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