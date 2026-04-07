Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.84. 20,197,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 29,288,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGTI. TD Cowen lowered Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 3,111.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $643,316.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 651,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $74,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,669.68. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,046,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,571,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after buying an additional 2,422,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,889,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,752,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.