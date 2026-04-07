Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/2/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Roth Mkm from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 4/2/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Mizuho from $20.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from $37.00.
- 4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “moderate buy” to “hold”.
- 4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from $44.00.
- 4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by HC Wainwright from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from $48.00.
- 3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by William Blair from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from “overweight” to “hold”.
- 3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “buy” to “hold”.
- 3/18/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “sell”.
- 2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $591,969.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,199.65. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $129,052.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,151,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,586.14. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.
Further Reading
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