Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Roth Mkm from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

4/2/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Mizuho from $20.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from $37.00.

4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “moderate buy” to “hold”.

4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from $44.00.

4/1/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by HC Wainwright from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from $48.00.

3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by William Blair from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from “overweight” to “hold”.

3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/31/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “buy” to “hold”.

3/18/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “sell”.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $591,969.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,199.65. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $129,052.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,151,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,586.14. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

Further Reading

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