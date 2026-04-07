Comparing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium -45.64% -53.45% -14.66% Trans-Lux N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $110.01 million 14.81 -$51.07 million ($0.45) -32.51 Trans-Lux $12.86 million N/A -$3.48 million ($0.25) -0.44

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Trans-Lux”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trans-Lux has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trans-Lux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 2 1 3 0 2.17 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Summary

Trans-Lux beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

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Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Trans-Lux

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Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal salespeople and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Trans-Lux Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Unilumin North America Inc.

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