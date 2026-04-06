Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $356.35 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems comprises 16.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $356,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3,162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 648,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,404,000 after buying an additional 628,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

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Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT stock opened at $888.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.48. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $354.68 and a 52 week high of $1,016.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.33. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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