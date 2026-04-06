2,109 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $597.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson set a $680.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $780.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $631.00 to $612.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $710.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $694.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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