Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

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Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $549.83 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $617.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.11. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $565.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $703.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,990.90. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

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