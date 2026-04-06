10,824 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

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Republic Services Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE RSG opened at $223.25 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.93.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a $227.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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