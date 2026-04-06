Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $392.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $427.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.58.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

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