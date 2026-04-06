WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,599 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 215.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSH. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH opened at $174.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.89 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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