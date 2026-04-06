Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after acquiring an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 514,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,822,000 after purchasing an additional 250,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 179,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $364.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,727 shares of company stock worth $19,786,132 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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