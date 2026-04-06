Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $139.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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